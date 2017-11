Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CAREL ARON VAN DER MERWE, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF CLINICAL OFFICER, AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DESIGNATE​

* MERWE ‍TO SUCCEED DANIE MEINTJES AS CEO OF COMPANY ON A DATE TO BE MUTUALLY AGREED, BUT NOT LATER THAN 1 AUGUST 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)