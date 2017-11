BRIEF-Mediclinic International says H1 2018 ‍underlying EPS down 12 pct to 11.3 pence​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC:

* H1 2018 ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE DOWN 12% TO 11.3 PENCE​

* ‍H1 REVENUE UP 10% TO GBP1 405M; FLAT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TERMS​

* ‍H1 UNDERLYING EBITDA UP 5% TO GBP232M; DECREASED BY 5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TERMS​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 3.20 PENCE PER SHARE​

* SEES MODEST REVENUE GROWTH IN ‍HIRSLANDEN FOR H2​

* ‍FOR SOUTHERN AFRICA GROUP EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH TO BE AROUND 4%​ IN H2

* ‍SEES MARGINAL IMPROVEMENT IN MIDDLE EAST REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR, GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGINS OVER TIME,​

* ‍HAD A GOOD START TO SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR, WITH CURRENT TRADING ACROSS ALL OPERATING DIVISIONS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR ALL OPERATING DIVISIONS REMAINS UNCHANGED WITH CURRENT 2H18 TRADING IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT​