Nov 9 (Reuters) - Medigene

* Says confirms its financial guidance for 2017

* Says 9M revenue from core business immunotherapies (bluebird bio partnership) of eur 3.435 million

* Says 9M total revenue eur 7.176 million (9M 2016: eur 7.052 million)

* Says 9M EBITDA loss increased as planned to eur 10.143 million (9M 2016: eur 9.095 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: