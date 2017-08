July 18 (Reuters) - Medigus Ltd:

* Says expands distribution arrangement with Golden Grand in China

* Medigus Ltd - Golden Grand has committed to minimum purchase of $27 million worth of muse system over five years, from the date of CFDA approval

* Medigus Ltd - expanded agreement terms replace former agreement, which included minimum purchase of $17 million worth of systems over four years Source text: (bit.ly/2uvz7v4) Further company coverage: