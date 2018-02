BRIEF-MediNavi: To Post Extraordinary Impairment Loss Of EUR 162 Thousand On Intangible Assets

Jan 30 (Reuters) - MEDINAVI AG:

* CURRENTLY SEES FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES OF APPROX EUR -1,000, AND TURNOVER OF APPROX. EUR 344,000 FOR MEDIKOMPASS GMBH (NOT FOR THE WHOLE COMPANY)

* MEDIKOMPASS GMBH WILL NOT MEET SALES AND EARNINGS FORECASTS ANNOUNCED IN AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT OF 25.04.2017

* TO POST AN EXTRAORDINARY IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF EUR 162 THOUSAND ON INTANGIBLE ASSETS

* FOR THIS REASON, THE NET LOSS FOR 2017 OF MEDINAVI AG WILL BE CORRESPONDINGLY HIGHER