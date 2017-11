Nov 10 (Reuters) - MEDINE LTD:

* FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, GROUP TURNOVER AND OTHER REVENUES 618.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 550.6 MILLION RUPEES

* QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION‍​ OF 2.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 108.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2mb2v7b Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)