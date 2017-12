Dec 18 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MEDIOS AG DEVELOPS A NEW METHOD OF IDENTIFYING COUNTERFEIT SOLID DRUGS

* ‍NEW METHOD IS EXPECTED TO BE INTRODUCED IN MEDIOS LABORATORIES IN EARLY 2018​

* ‍NEW METHOD COULD BE OFFERED TO WHOLESALERS AND RE-IMPORTERS IN FUTURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)