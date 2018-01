Jan 26 (Reuters) - Medios AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MEDIOS AG EXCEEDS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 - MANAGEMENT BOARD OPTIMISTIC FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE INCREASED FROM JANUARY TILL DECEMBER 2017 BY 58 PERCENT TO EUR 253.0 MILLION

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) AND SPECIAL EFFECTS ROSE BY 38 PERCENT TO EUR 8.0 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, MANAGEMENT BOARD IS OPTIMISTIC