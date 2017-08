BRIEF-Medios raises forecast for fiscal year 2017

Aug 10 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: MEDIOS AG RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 DUE TO THE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST HALF-YEAR

* COMPANY INCREASED ITS SALES REVENUE FROM JANUARY TO JUNE BY 59 PERCENT TO EUR 117 MILLION

* H1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT*) GREW BY 39 PERCENT TO EUR 3,9 MILLION

* RAISES FY FORECAST FOR SALES REVENUE FROM AROUND EUR 200 MILLION TO EUR 230 MILLION

* FORECAST FOR FY EBT* IS RAISED FROM AROUND EUR 7 MILLION TO A TARGET RANGE FROM EUR 7,0 TO 7,5 MILLION