BRIEF-Medipal Holdings to issue 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants
September 21, 2017 / 9:35 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Medipal Holdings to issue 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Medipal Holdings Corp

* Says it will issue 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants, worth more than 30 billion yen

* Says coupon rate of 0 percent, payment date on Oct. 10 (London time) and maturity date on Oct. 7, 2022 (London time)

* Says warrants with the convertibles can be exercised during the period from Oct. 24 to Sept. 23, 2022 (London time)

* Proceeds will be used for shares acquisition, share repurchase and system development fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EMDE5Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

