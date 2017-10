Oct 24 (Reuters) - MEDISTIM ASA:

* Q3 EBIT NOK ‍19.4​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 15.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍REVENUE GROWTH IS DRIVEN BY SALES OF OWN PRODUCTS AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL GROWTH WAS 12.5 % FOR QUARTER AND 11.5 % YTD​

* ‍SALES ENDED AT MNOK 75.7 FOR QUARTER (MNOK 67.9), AN 11.4 % GROWTH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)