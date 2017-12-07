FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medius Holdings updates acquisition of MITAS and D*sense
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 7, 2017 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Medius Holdings updates acquisition of MITAS and D*sense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Medius Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 172,000 shares of MITAS Inc., at the price of 4,933 yen per share, for 898 million yen in total, via cash, effective July 1, 2018

* Says it will raise voting power in MITAS Inc. to 36.8 percent from 9.5 percent

* Says it will fully acquire two medical instrument sales firms, MITAS and D*sense, through stock swap, after acquisition

* One share of MITAS Inc’s stock will be exchanged with 1.794 shares of the co

* One share of D*sense’s stock will be exchanged with 106.667 shares of the co

* Says totalling 778,729 shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

* Effective July 2, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rzZufP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.