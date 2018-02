Feb 2 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab:

* MEDIVIR HAS COMPLETED A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY 155 MSEK

* MEDIVIR SAYS ‍COMPANY INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM DIRECTED ISSUE TO MORE RAPIDLY ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY'S CLINICAL PORTFOLIO WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY CONDUCTING OUT-LICENSING DISCUSSIONS FOR MIV-711, WITH AMBITION OF ENTERING INTO A PARTNER AGREEMENT DURING 2018​