Feb 1 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab:

* MEDIVIR INTENDS TO MAKE A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* MEDIVIR - ‍MEDIVIR IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA ON DESIGN OF PIVOTAL PHASE III CTCL STUDY FOR REMETINOSTAT​

* MEDIVIR - INTENDS TO EXECUTE A DIRECTED ISSUE OF CLASS B SHARES TO SWEDISH AND INTERNATIONAL QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS