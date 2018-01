BRIEF-Medivir proposes directed share issue, calls EGM

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Medivir:

* THE MEDIVIR BOARD IS SEEKING ISSUE AUTHORIZATIONS TO INCREASE THE COMPANY‘S FUNDING FLEXIBILITY AND CALLS FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* SAYS NOTICE FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, TO BE HELD ON 26 JANUARY 2018

* SAYS ‍PROPOSAL FOR MEETING TO AUTHORIZE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO RESOLVE ON A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF NOT MORE THAN 20 PERCENT OF NUMBER OF SHARES OF SERIES B​

* SAYS ‍IN ADDITION, BOARD PROPOSES THAT MEETING RESOLVES TO AUTHORIZE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF SERIES B WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDERS​

* SAYS ‍HOLDERS OF MEDIVIR‘S SERIES A SHARES HAVE NOTIFIED MEDIVIR THAT THEY ARE POSITIVE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ PROPOSALS​

* SAYS ‍HOLDERS OF MEDIVIR‘S SERIES A SHARES HAVE ALSO DECLARED THAT THEY WILL CONVERT THEIR SERIES A SHARES IN MEDIVIR TO SERIES B SHARES​

* SAYS ‍IN ORDER TO ADVANCE MORE RAPIDLY DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY'S CLINICAL PORTFOLIO, WISHES TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS FLEXIBILITY​