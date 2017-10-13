FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medivir reports positive data in remetinostat phase II trial ‍​
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 13, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Medivir reports positive data in remetinostat phase II trial ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab ‍​

* Medivir says ‍remetinostat phase ii data demonstrate efficacy on skin lesions, reduction of itching and high tolerability in patients with early-stage mf-type ctcl​

* phase II efficacy and safety data in patients with Mycosis Fungoides (MF) type early-stage Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) demonstrated that remetinostat gel 1%, when applied topically twice daily, reduced the severity of CTCL skin lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.