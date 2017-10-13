BRIEF-Medivir reports positive data in remetinostat phase II trial ‍​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab ‍​

phase II efficacy and safety data in patients with Mycosis Fungoides (MF) type early-stage Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) demonstrated that remetinostat gel 1%, when applied topically twice daily, reduced the severity of CTCL skin lesions