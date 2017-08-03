FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediwound reports Q2 loss per share $0.20
August 3, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Mediwound reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd

* Mediwound reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mediwound Ltd - ‍upsizes committed funding by additional $32 million, bringing total contract value to up to $132 million of non-dilutive financing​

* Mediwound Ltd - ‍total revenues for Q2 of 2017 were $0.69 million, a 93% increase​

* Q2 revenue view $737000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

