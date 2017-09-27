FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medley Management says ‍on Sept 22 its operating co entered amendment 3 to credit agreement which amends existing credit agreement dated as of Aug 19, 2014​
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 27, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Medley Management says ‍on Sept 22 its operating co entered amendment 3 to credit agreement which amends existing credit agreement dated as of Aug 19, 2014​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Medley Management Inc

* Medley Management says ‍on Sept 22 its operating co entered amendment 3 to credit agreement which amends existing credit agreement dated as of August 19, 2014​

* Medley Management Inc - ‍Under amendment, revolving credit facility was extended to mature on March 31, 2020​

* Medley Management Inc- Upon effectiveness of amendment revolving credit facility is available in a maximum amount of $15.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hwQ6Z3] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.