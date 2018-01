Jan 9 (Reuters) - Medreleaf Corp:

* MEDRELEAF CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING

* MEDRELEAF CORP - ‍REVISED AGREEMENT WHERE UNDERWRITERS TO BUY ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS 5 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT $26.50 PER UNIT FOR $132.5 MILLION