June 28 (Reuters) - MedReleaf Corp:

* MedReleaf Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* MedReleaf Corp reports Q4 sales of $10.4 million, up 51 percent

* MedReleaf Corp Qtrly adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million, a decline of 17% year-over-year