BRIEF-MEG Energy Posts Q4 Loss Per Share $‍0.00​

Feb 8 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp:

* MEG ENERGY REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* MEG ENERGY CORP - ‍Q4 PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF 90,228 BARRELS PER DAY​

* MEG ENERGY CORP - ‍IN 2018, FOCUS IS ON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PHASE 2B EMSAGP PROGRAM AND GROWTH PLANS BEYOND 100,000 BPD​

* MEG ENERGY CORP QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.00​

* MEG ENERGY CORP QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS $0.65 PER SHARE​

* MEG ENERGY CORP - ‍SALES VOLUMES IN Q4 OF 2017 WERE ABOUT 4,300 BPD HIGHER THAN Q4 PRODUCTION VOLUMES​