Nov 2 (Reuters) - MEGA SONIC SA:

* ITS UNIT, ECDF, SIGNS AS LEADER OF CONSORTIUM TWO CONTRACTS OF TOTAL VALUE OF 15.8 MLN ZLOTYS‍​

* SUBJECT OF CONTRACTS IS IMPLEMENTATION AND MANAGEMENT OF MICRO FINANCE FACILITY‍​