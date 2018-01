Jan 3 (Reuters) - MEGA SONIC SA:

* ITS UNIT AS CONSORTIUM LEADER SIGNS PLN 17 MILLION DEAL WITH KUJAWSKO-POMORSKI FUNDUSZ ROZWOJU

* DEAL TO LAST TILL MAY 3, 2031, CO‘S UNIT TO IMPLEMENT AND MANAGE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)