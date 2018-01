Jan 25 (Reuters) - Meggitt Plc:

* ‍NOTES ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN UNITED STATES ON 22 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECT MEASURES INCLUDED IN LEGISLATION WILL GIVE RISE TO SIGNIFICANT NON-CASH EXCEPTIONAL TAX CREDIT IN 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)