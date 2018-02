Feb 8 (Reuters) - MEI Pharma Inc:

* MEI PHARMA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, HAD $42.4 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS, WITH NO OUTSTANDING DEBT​

* ‍BELIEVES CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO CALENDAR YEAR 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: