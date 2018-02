BRIEF-Meier Tobler FY Consolidated Net Sales Of CHF 482.3 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Meier Tobler:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF CHF 482.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 239.6 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA REACHED CHF 35.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 16.9 MILLION)

* FY EBIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 18. 3 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 13.0 MILLION LAST YEAR

* WALTER MEIER AND TOBLER PLAYING UNDER MEIER TOBLER SINCE JAN. 1, INTEGRATION GOING ACCORDING TO PLAN

* TO PROPOSE UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.00 PER SHARE

* THANKS TO MERGER SHOULD BE POSSIBLE TO INCREASE PROFITABILITY IN MEDIUM TERM DESPITE DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT Source text - bit.ly/2sJAW8i Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)