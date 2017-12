Dec 12 (Reuters) - Meiji Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co and unit Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd plan to acquire 49 percent stake in a succession company of The Chemo-Sero-Therapeutic Research Institute (Kaketsuken), for 18 billion yen in total

* Says transaction date will be decided later

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LDaXyS

