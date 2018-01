Jan 2(Reuters) - Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned health management unit set up Chengdu-based health management JV, Wuxi-based hospital service JV and Chongqing-based hospital management JV with partners

* Says unit is holding 10 percent stake in three JVs respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eHP9MX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)