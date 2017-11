Nov 14 (Reuters) - Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Shanghai-based investment center (LP) sets up 8 healthcare and medical JVs with partners, owning 10 percent stake in each JV respectively

* Says its unit, an equity investment LP, sets up a hospital and four health management consulting JVs with partners, owning 10 percent stake in each JV respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/H1HHAE ; goo.gl/t6TQWJ

