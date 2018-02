Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mekonomen Ab:

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE SEK 1.51 BILLION (REUTERS POLL 1.48 BILLION)

* Q4 EBIT SEK 96 MILLION (REUTERS POLL SEK 102 MILLION)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF SEK 7.00 (7.00).

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)