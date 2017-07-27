FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Melco Resorts & Entertainment Q2 net income $0.08 per ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd :

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - net revenue for Q2 was $1,298.2 million versus $1,070.4 million a year ago

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment - on GAAP basis, operating income for Q2 was US$127.4 million, compared with operating income of US$72.4 million a year ago

* Q2 revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment - on GAAP basis, net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for Q2 of 2017 was US$0.08 per ADS

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2ePY4v9) Further company coverage:

