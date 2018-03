March 1 (Reuters) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust :

* MELCOR REIT ANNOUNCES 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE OF $16.26 MILLION FOR AN INCREASE OF 1% OVER Q4-2016.​

* QTRLY NET RENTAL INCOME OF $9.53 MILLION, FOR A DECLINE OF 2% OVER Q4-2016.

* QTRLY AFFO $0.18 PER UNIT