Oct 25 (Reuters) - MELEXIS NV:

* ‍SALES FOR Q3 OF 2017 WERE 127.1 MILLION EUR, AN INCREASE OF 11%​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2017, MELEXIS EXPECTS SALES GROWTH TO BE AROUND 12%​

* ‍ FOR FULL YEAR 2017, MELEXIS EXPECTS A GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AROUND 45%​

* Q3 NET INCOME EUR ‍​ 28.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍ FOR FULL YEAR 2017, MELEXIS EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN AROUND 25%​

* Q3 ‍OPERATING RESULT WAS 32.0 MILLION EUR, AN INCREASE OF 8%​