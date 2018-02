Feb 27 (Reuters) - MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 128.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 100.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES 1.89 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.80 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 310.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 285.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* REVPAR OWNED, LEASED AND MANAGED 71.5 EUROS AT END-DEC., UP 1.5 PERCENT YOY

* ON CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE EXPECTS REVPAR TO INCREASE BY MID SINGLE DIGIT IN 2018