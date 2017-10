July 27 (Reuters) - MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA

* H1 EBITDA 147.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 136.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 60.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 45.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES 914.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 856.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* REVPAR IN ALL MANAGED HOTELS 68.1 EUROS AT END-JUNE, UP 6.6 PERCENT YOY

