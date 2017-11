Nov 7 (Reuters) - Melior Resources Inc

* Melior signs 10-year fertilizer off-take agreement with Soft Agriculture

* Melior Resources - Under terms, Soft to purchase 100% of co’s production volume at a price which is 50% higher than price co’s unit previously received

* Melior Resources Inc - Fertilizer off-take agreement will continue for earlier of life of Goondicum Ilmenite Mine or 10 years ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: