BRIEF-Melrose Industries PLC Updates On ‍Statement Regarding Offer Timetable​

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries PLC:

* ‍STATEMENT REGARDING OFFER TIMETABLE​

* ‍NOTES STATEMENT MADE EARLIER TODAY BY GKN PLC​

* CONTINUES TO WORK DILIGENTLY WITH RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE ALL NECESSARY FILINGS ARE MADE AND APPROVALS OBTAINED AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE”​

* ‍CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO OBTAIN RELEVANT CLEARANCES WITHIN PARAMETERS PERMITTED BY CITY CODE TIMETABLE​

* “‍IF REQUIRED,...MELROSE NOW LOOKS FORWARD TO GKN‘S TIMELY COOPERATION WITH RELEVANT REGULATORS”​

* "‍REMAINS COMMITTED" TO COMPLETING GKN ACQUISITION AS SOON AS POSSIBLE​