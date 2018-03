BRIEF-Melrose To Extend 7 Bln STG Offer For GKN Till March 29

March 9 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc:

* OFFER EXTENSION

* ‍OFFER, IS BEING EXTENDED AND WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR ACCEPTANCE UNTIL 1.00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON 29 MARCH 2018​

* ‍MIX AND MATCH FACILITY REMAINS OPEN AND ELIGIBLE GKN SHAREHOLDERS MAY ELECT, TO VARY PROPORTION IN WHICH THEY RECEIVE NEW MELROSE SHARES AND CASH

* “GKN SHAREHOLDERS WHO HAVE NOT YET ACCEPTED OFFER ARE URGED TO DO SO AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”

* AS AT 1.00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON 9 MARCH 2018 MELROSE HAD RECEIVED VALID ACCEPTANCES IN RESPECT OF 5.76 PER CENT OG GKN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: