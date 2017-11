Nov 6 (Reuters) - MENA REAL ESTATE CO:

* CMA APPROVES CAPITAL RESTRUCTURING THROUGH REDUCTION OF CAPITAL TO 8.2 MILLION DINARS FROM 19.7 MILLION DINARS TO EXTINGUISH LOSSES‍​

* CMA APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE TO 15.3 MILLION DINARS FROM 8.2 MILLION DINARS, INCREASED CAPITAL TO BE ALLOCATED FOR INTERESTED RASMAL HOLDING SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: