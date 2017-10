BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software 9-mth net profit up at EUR 5.3 mln​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE:

* ‍AT GROUP LEVEL NINE MONTHS SALES DROPPED TO EUR 115.47 MILLION (PY: 127.59 / -9.5%)​

* ‍9MTH NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITY SHARES SOARED BY +22% TO EUR 5.31 MILLION​

* FY NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO COME IN BETWEEN EUR 8.5 TO 9.3 MILLION​

* ‍ASSUMING WE ACHIEVE THESE TARGETS WE PLAN TO INCREASE DIVIDEND TO 45-50 CENTS​

* OUTLOOK 2017: EBITDA TARGET RANGE OF EUR 17.5 TO 18.5 MILLION (PY: 15.76 / +11% TO +17%​