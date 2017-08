BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software Q2 sales EUR 38.1 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE:

* HALF YEAR SALES CAME IN AT EUR 83.59 MILLION (PY: 87.83 / -4.8%)

* ‍PLANS TO INCREASE DIVIDEND TO 45-50 CENTS (PY: 35) - CEO​

* Q2 GROUP SALES INCREASED TO EUR 38.12 MILLION (PY: 37.45 / +1.8%)

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITY SHARES SOARED BY +26% TO EUR 4.37 MILLION (PY: 3.48)​

* FY ‍EBITDA TARGET RANGE OF EUR 17.5 TO 18.5 MILLION SHOULD BE COMFORTABLY ACHIEVABLE​

* FY ‍NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO COME IN BETWEEN EUR 8.5 TO 9.3 MILLION​