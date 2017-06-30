FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mer Telemanagement Solutions receives extension to regain compliance with NASDAQ's minimum stockholders' equity requirement
June 30, 2017 / 3:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mer Telemanagement Solutions receives extension to regain compliance with NASDAQ's minimum stockholders' equity requirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd receives extension to regain compliance with NASDAQ's minimum stockholders' equity requirement

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions - received notice from listing qualifications department of nasdaq advising it has until August 15, to regain compliance

* Mer Telemanagement-co's plan to regain compliance includes conversion of $1.2 million of outstanding debt owed to former shareholders of Vexigo Ltd into equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

