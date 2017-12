Dec 6 (Reuters) - Daimler:

* SAYS NOVEMBER MERCEDES-BENZ CARS DELIVERIES UP 6.2 PERCENT AT 207,342 VEHICLES

* SAYS NOVEMBER MERCEDES-BENZ BRAND DELIVERIES UP 7.2 PERCENT AT 195,698 VEHICLES

* SAYS NOVEMBER MERCEDES-BENZ DELIVERIES IN EUROPE UP 1.5 PERCENT, IN CHINA UP 22.2 PERCENT, IN U.S. UP 1.6 PERCENT