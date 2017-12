Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc:

* MERCER INTERNATIONAL SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXCLUDING ITEMS TO BE ABOUT $85 MILLION TO $95 MILLION IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* MERCER INTERNATIONAL - HAS SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE DOWNTIME FOR PULP MILLS OF 43 DAYS, OR APPROXIMATELY 61,000 ADMTS IN 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2k2up0u] Further company coverage: