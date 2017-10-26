FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mercer International reports Q3 earnings per share $0.32‍​
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 8:47 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Mercer International reports Q3 earnings per share $0.32‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc

* Mercer International Inc reports strong 2017 third quarter results

* Mercer International Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32‍​

* Mercer International Inc - ‍ average pulp sales realizations were approximately 2% higher in Q3 of 2017 compared to prior quarter of 2017​

* Mercer International Inc - qtrly ‍total revenues $305.5 million versus $237.9 million

* Mercer International - ‍believe new pulp production capacity that has or is coming on line will not have a material negative impact on market in 2017​

* Mercer International Inc - ‍ pulp production increased by about 7% to 388,102 admts in current quarter from 361,800 admts in same quarter of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.