Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA

* END-SEPT RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​137.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 139.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY, CONFIRMS ORGANIC GROWTH IN INVOICED RENTS EXCLUDING INDEXATION WILL BE OVER +2%‍​

* TO PAY OUT A DIVIDEND FROM 85% TO 95% OF 2017 FFO

* DIVIDEND TO BE AT LEAST STABLE COMPARED WITH THE DIVIDEND FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)