July 3 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA:

* MERCIALYS: POITIERS BEAULIEU SHOPPING CENTER SOLD FOR EURO 78 MILLION INCLUDING TRANSFER TAX TO A PRIVATE INVESTOR

* ON JUNE 29, 2017, MERCIALYS COMPLETED SALE OF POITIERS BEAULIEU SITE TO A FAMILY OFFICE FINANCED BY HSBC.