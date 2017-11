Nov 6 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck announces any and all tender offers

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍Offers are being made upon, and are subject to, terms and conditions set forth in offer to purchase, dated Nov. 6, 2017​

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: