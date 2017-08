July 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck announces week 96 results from Oncemrk, a study evaluating once-daily Isentress HD (raltegravir), in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in appropriate patients

* Once-daily version of raltegravir now approved in U.S. and European Union

* Week 96 results reaffirm comparable efficacy and safety of Isentress HD