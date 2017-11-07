FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck & Co updates on investigation of co's Italian unit
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 7, 2017 / 10:02 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Merck & Co updates on investigation of co's Italian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck & Co Inc says in July 2017, co learned that the prosecution office of Milan, Italy is investigating certain interactions - SEC filing

* Merck & Co says the interactions were between co’s Italian subsidiary, certain employees of the subsidiary and certain Italian healthcare providers

* Merck says it understands that this is part of a larger investigation involving engagements between various healthcare companies and certain healthcare providers

* Merck & Co says it is cooperating with the investigation Source text: (bit.ly/2zrSDJa) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
